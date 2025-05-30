Taste the town: Milwaukee's restaurant scene serves up deals during Downtown Dining Week

MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee is serving up special menus at discounted prices as Downtown Dining Week begins, offering foodies a chance to explore the city's culinary scene.

Nearly 30 restaurants are participating in this year's event, which runs until June 5.

Aaron Witherit is getting his first taste of Downtown Dining Week at Avli, a Greek-inspired restaurant in the Brewers Hill neighborhood.

"It was definitely attractive. You get three things for the price of two," Witherit said.

Witherit and his family, who are visiting from out of town, all ordered from the special $35 dinner menu.

"Them being here for the weekend...we were already planning on going out a ton so it just makes it a bunch easier and go out and try everything," Witherit said.

The team at Avli is excited to kick off the busy summer season and welcome both new customers and regulars.

"It would be awesome so everyone can enjoy our new menu that we just rolled out," Executive Sous Chef at Avli, Brian Rico said.

Their special Dining Week menu includes some of their most popular items.

"In front is the Kataifi Shrimp. This is very traditional in Greece with a spicy chipotle mayo on the bottom and then next to it our chicken with our herbed rice," Rico said.

These are the restaurants participating in the week:



ARIA

Avli

Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant

Benihana

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

Café at The Pfister

The Capital Grille

Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue

Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen

DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse

The Edison, Electric Lime Taqueria

Elsa’s on the Park

Flourchild Pizza

The Knick

Mader’s Restaurant

Milwaukee ChopHouse

Milwaukee Sail Loft

MOTOR Bar & Restaurant

Oggie’s Kitchen & Bar

Old German Beer Hall

Onesto

Rodizio Grill

Smoke Shack

The Social American Tavern

Third Coast Provisions

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar

Vagabond

Ward’s House of Prime

Evan Hughes, who owns Central Standard Crafthouse and Kitchen, says the first day was a success.

"We were open today for lunch and we were jammed. It was awesome. Great vibe, a lot of people, it was a lot of fun," Hughes said.

"It's just a way for us to showcase ourselves and allow people to...Even me, I get stuck in my places that I go. And it's just like let's go try some new stuff and it's always a good experience," Hughes said.

After participating in this week-long event for years, Hughes recommends making reservations.

This story was reported by Megan Lee and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

