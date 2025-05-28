'Take risks': Wisconsin's only Spelling Bee champion is helping train the next generation of spellers

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A local family is sharing their love of spelling across generations.

Dr. Joanne Lagatta won the Scripps National Spelling Bee back in 1991. More than three decades later, she will be taking her family from their home in Wauwatosa to Washington D.C. for the first time, with a few aspiring spellers in tow.

She is now a Neonatologist for Children's Wisconsin Hospital. TMJ4 spoke with her about her career in 2017. To this day, Lagatta said her spelling practice as a kid helped her learn the memorization skills needed to succeed in medical school.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Dr. Joanne Lagatta, her husband Mike Bieberitz and their three kids Natalie, Lanie and Jake.

Nowadays, she is back in the hot seat, helping her kids and their classmates to study and prep for spelling competitions.

"They're very smart kids," Dr. Lagatta said. "They're very good spellers, but it takes both that and some bravery to be able to stand up and do it yourself —Read. Learn about the world. Learn about yourself. Have patience. Take risks."

Her daughter Natalie Bieberitz is in fifth grade and has already made it pretty far in the Bee. She just missed out on qualifying for the state tournament, one level below the national competition, earlier this school year.

Courtesy of the Bieberitz family Natalie Bieberitz takes part in a local Spelling Bee.

"My family always went as a family and celebrated in Washington D.C. as a family," Dr. Lagatta said. "Just being able to be in that environment is absolutely worth it."

Watch: Wisconsin's only Spelling Bee champion is helping train the next generation

Former champion returns to National Spelling Bee

Natalie, along with her younger twin siblings Lanie and Jake, got to travel to Washington D.C. to attend this year's finals. It's a trip all three hope to make again someday, if and when one of them makes it to Bee Week themselves.

"I'm excited to see all the spelling bee stuff," Natalie said. "I'm excited to see all the museums."

Courtesy of the Bieberitz family The Bieberitz family attends the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee

The finals of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place Thursday.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip