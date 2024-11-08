Suspicious mail sent to Milwaukee Election Commission at City Hall, hazmat crews investigating

The Milwaukee Election Commission says a suspicious piece of mail was sent to its office.

Hazmat crews with the Milwaukee Fire Department are investigating out of precaution.

TMJ4

TMJ4 News crews saw a large emergency response outside City Hall, with many fire trucks and other emergency vehicles present.

TMJ4 is working to learn more about the situation. This story will be updated.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip