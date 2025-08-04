Suspect sought in Milwaukee burglary

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a burglary that occurred around 2:40 a.m. July 30 in the 1800 block of East Lafayette Place.
The suspect is described as a Black male, who is 30 to 40 years of age, has low cut black hair and a goatee.
He is approximately 6'0" tall and weighs 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark long sleeved shirt, dark pants, and black and white tennis shoes.
The suspect forced entry into a locked building and took property from vehicles parked inside.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7212 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
