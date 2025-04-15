Suspect escapes hospital while still in police handcuffs, West Allis police searching

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — West Allis police are searching for a suspect who escaped while receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. He was still in police handcuffs when he fled.

The suspect, Charles Gregory, is described as a 29-year-old black male. He is 6'1" and weighs approximately 170 pounds, with a thin build and dreadlocks according to police.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, ripped blue jeans, and yellow boots.

Police are going door to door in West Allis looking for a suspect who escaped police custody while being treated at a local medical facility.

The suspect was arrested following a police pursuit earlier Tuesday. He had been injured during the pursuit and was at the Aurora Medical Center receiving care at the time of his escape, police told TMJ4.

There is currently a large police presence in the area of 88th and Arthur with a perimeter surrounding the medical center.

Police said there is no danger to the community.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

