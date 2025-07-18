Suspect charged with homicide after hitting, killing Milwaukee man at bus stop during police chase

A 32-year-old man has been criminally charged in connection with the death of Lorenzo Martin, who was killed while sitting at a Milwaukee bus stop earlier this week.

Martin, 55, was sitting at the bus stop when the suspect, identified in the complaint as Charles Chipley Jr., crashed into him at the bus stop at Fond du Lac and Sherman Boulevard at high speed while fleeing police.

Chipley has been charged with first degree reckless homicide, fleeing an officer resulting in the death of another, hit and run resulting in death, and knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license causing death.

Previous coverage: Documents show man involved in deadly pursuit was out on probation for previous fleeing convictions:

Man involved in Monday's deadly pursuit was out on probation, documents show

According to a warrant, police tried to pull over Chipley near 38th and Fond Du Lac. Police said they pulled his black sedan over, then it sped off, before crashing near Sherman Blvd.

"I say he was going about at least 60, at least 60. He was picking up speed," David Johnson, who witnessed the crash, said.

Police recorded their highest speed at 88 mph.

After Chipley allegedly blew through the bus stop and killed Martin, police said he tried to run, which could be seen by nearby surveillance video.

TMJ4 learned Wednesday that this isn't the first time Chipley has tried getting away from police.

In 2017, court records show he led New Berlin Police on a chase, reaching speeds of 90 mph. He was found guilty, and a Waukesha County Judge sentenced him to one month in jail, three months of work release, and two years probation.

In 2024, he was found guilty again of fleeing police and possessing a firearm as a felon.

A Milwaukee County Judge stayed Chipley's two year prison sentence and allowed him to do a work release program for six months followed by three years probation.

TMJ4 spoke with Martin's family who sent the following statement:

"We are heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss of Lorenzo whose life was taken far too soon due to a senseless accident. This tragedy is made even more painful knowing it is caused by an individual who has a history of Reckless Behavior. Our hearts are heavy with grief as we experience this unimaginable pain. We are calling for justice, Accountability, and meaningful change to prevent such heartbreaking losses in the future."

If convicted of all charges, Chipley faces a maximum sentence of more than 100 years in prison.

