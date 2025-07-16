MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 55-year-old man was killed while sitting at a bus stop, Monday, when a driver fleeing police crashed into the bus stop at a high rate of speed.

Lorenzo Martin died Monday when a black sedan crashed into the bus stop he was sitting at near Fond Du Lac and Sherman Boulevard.

It's a crash that happened in a matter of seconds.

"What's your reaction to seeing that," Reporter Jenna Rae asked a witness.

Watch: Police say man involved in Monday's deadly pursuit was out on probation for previous fleeing convictions

"That's terrible," witness, David Johnson, responded.

Wednesday, TMJ4 obtained a search warrant related to Monday's crash.

We're not naming the man police believe is responsible, since he's not criminally charged.

According to the warrant, police tried to pull over the black sedan near 38th and Fond Du Lac. Police said they pulled the sedan over, then it sped off, before crashing near Sherman Blvd.

"I say he was going about at least 60, at least 60. He was picking up speed," Johnson said.

Police recorded their highest speed at 88 mph.

After the driver blew through the bus stop and killed Martin, police said he tried to run which could be seen by nearby surveillance video.

TMJ4 learned Wednesday that this isn't the first time the driver has tried getting away from police.

In 2017, court records show he led New Berlin Police on a chase, reaching speeds of 90 mph. He was found guilty, and a Waukesha County Judge sentenced him to one month in jail, three months of work release, and two years probation.

In 2024, he was found guilty again of fleeing police and possessing a firearm as a felon.

A Milwaukee County Judge stayed the driver's two year prison sentence and allowed him to do a work release program for six months followed by three years probation.

TMJ4 spoke with Martin's family who sent the following statement:

"We are heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss of Lorenzo whose life was taken far too soon due to a senseless accident. This tragedy is made even more painful knowing it is caused by an individual who has a history of Reckless Behavior. Our hearts are heavy with grief as we experience this unimaginable pain. We are calling for justice, Accountability, and meaningful change to prevent such heartbreaking losses in the future."

