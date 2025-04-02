Survivors speak out: Empowering Milwaukee through 'Paint The City Teal Day'

Samantha Collier, Sharnika Peterson and Tycie Gidsey share a powerful connection: they are all survivors of sexual assault. But beyond their shared experience, they are also advocates working to help others find strength and healing.

“It gives me a voice, and I’m able to tell my story,” Gidsey said. Through her work as a Team Teal 365 facilitator, she now helps others who have lived through similar trauma.

Sharnika Peterson, a Team Teal 365 participant, said she believes speaking up is vital for healing.

“People need to know it’s okay to get help, seek help, and talk to people who have actually lived it,” she shared.

For Peterson, the programs she’s been involved in have made a huge difference.

Samantha Collier, the founder of Team Teal 365, and herself a survivor, emphasized the importance of belief and support.

“We believe you,” she said, offering reassurance to survivors that their voices matter.

Throughout Milwaukee this month, events, workshops and panels are being held to raise awareness about sexual assault and to provide a safe space for survivors to share their stories.

For Peterson, these programs have been a source of motivation and healing.

“It kept me on a positive, motivated drive,” she said. “I’ve been very ashamed of the things in my past, and having the chance to talk to someone and let them know I’m okay—and I’m gonna be okay—has been incredibly powerful.”

Through education, storytelling and role-playing, participants in these events learn how to recognize the red flags of abuse and empower themselves and others.

Gidsey highlighted the importance of telling these stories.

“Nobody really wants to hear our stories," she said. "So we get the opportunity to tell our stories and help someone get through something they’ve gone through.”

Collier stressed that the fight against sexual violence isn’t just a women’s issue—it’s a community issue.

“We need men in this anti-violence movement,” Collier said, pointing out that one in five men will experience assault before they turn 18. “And we’ve got space for you here.”

As part of the Paint the City Teal campaign, Milwaukee is shining a spotlight on the fight against sexual violence. For survivors and advocates, this month is just the beginning of a powerful journey to uplift, empower, and raise awareness in the community.

For Peterson, the movement is deeply meaningful.

“It makes me feel like my light is not dim, Sam’s light is not dim,” she said. “It’s bringing the community together in unity, and we need that right now in Milwaukee.”

Events to Remember:

The 12th Annual Paint The City Teal Day kicks off on April 2 with the lighting of the Hoan Bridge, a powerful visual symbol of solidarity. The month will continue with a series of events aimed at empowering survivors and educating the community:



April 10: Our Thriving Voices Matter Panel Discussion at Ambition Center MKE. A powerful conversation about overcoming adversity and supporting survivors.

April 11: Thriver of the Year Award Ceremony at BizStarts Community Market.

April 17: Denim Decorating Event at Ambition Center MKE, where participants decorate denim to raise awareness.

April 24: If These Shoes Could Talk Workshop at Safe and Sound. An interactive workshop focused on sharing personal experiences of survival.

This campaign would not be possible without the Support of sponsors such as the Milwaukee Office of Safety and Wellness, NeuLife, Anomaly Catering, and many more.

For more information about events and ways to get involved, visit Team Teal 365’s website.

