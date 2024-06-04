Superintendent Posley to receive $160,000 severance payment

The Milwaukee Public Schools Office of Board Governance released Superintendent Keith Posley's employment contract and resignation agreement.

Posley resigned his position Monday night. The Milwaukee School Board convened for a special meeting to discuss the status of Superintendent Keith Posley, after learning about the state potentially withholding funds because of long-overdue financial reports.

That resignation agreement lays out a $160k severance payment. It will be paid out in lump sum with taxes withdrawn.

The agreement also says Posley will also be paid out any wages he'd earned on the job but hadn't received a paycheck for. He'll also be paid any accrued, unused vacation and personal day pay. Both of those "terminal benefits" were agreed to in Posley's original employment contract.

As part of that agreement, Posley cannot file any action claim or greivance against the board. He can't disparage the board, MPS or any of its respective agents. Posley also agrees to be cooperative in any litigation following the signing of the agreement.

The agreement also says that Posley can't be employed by the board in the future.

Read both documents below.

Resignation Agreement:

Resignation of Dr. Keith Posley by TMJ4 News on Scribd

Employment Contract:

Superintendent's Contracts Through 2025 by TMJ4 News on Scribd

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip