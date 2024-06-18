Summerfest face off: Wisconsin basketball alumni compete, raise money for charity

MILWAUKEE — College basketball alumni are coming back to the court at Summerfest for the 3rd annual Alumni Charity Challenge.

Players from the Marquette Golden Eagles, Milwaukee Panthers, Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Phoenix will show off their hoop-shooting skills at the Gruber Law Office Sportszone at 4:00 P.M. Friday, June 28.

The Ability Center, Autism Society of SE Wisconsin, Garding Against Cancer and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin are each represented by different college teams and will receive fan donations made to their respective teams.

Basketball fans who donate at least $10 to their favorite team will get a free ticket to Summerfest for Friday, June 28.

The team with the most donations will get bonus points in the competition.

You can make a donation for your favorite team at the Summerfest website until Thursday, June 27.

Here is a list of all the players courtesy of Summerfest:



Marquette Golden Eagles – Steve Novak, Erika Davenport, Dan Fitzgerald

Milwaukee Panthers – Austin Arians, Ricky Franklin, Cody Wichmann

Wisconsin Badgers – Ben Brust, Kirk Penney, Brevin Pritzl

Green Bay Phoenix – Frankie Wurtz

Two additional players from the Green Bay Phoenix will be announced soon.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip