Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Summerfest face off: Wisconsin basketball alumni compete, raise money for charity

Summerfest Alumni Charity Challenge
Summerfest
College basketball alumni are shooting hoops for charity at Summerfest. Donate to support charity and boost your favorite team's chance of scoring bonus points.
Summerfest Alumni Charity Challenge
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jun 18, 2024

MILWAUKEE — College basketball alumni are coming back to the court at Summerfest for the 3rd annual Alumni Charity Challenge.

Players from the Marquette Golden Eagles, Milwaukee Panthers, Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Phoenix will show off their hoop-shooting skills at the Gruber Law Office Sportszone at 4:00 P.M. Friday, June 28.

The Ability Center, Autism Society of SE Wisconsin, Garding Against Cancer and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin are each represented by different college teams and will receive fan donations made to their respective teams.

Basketball fans who donate at least $10 to their favorite team will get a free ticket to Summerfest for Friday, June 28.

The team with the most donations will get bonus points in the competition.

You can make a donation for your favorite team at the Summerfest website until Thursday, June 27.

Here is a list of all the players courtesy of Summerfest:

  • Marquette Golden Eagles – Steve Novak, Erika Davenport, Dan Fitzgerald
  • Milwaukee Panthers – Austin Arians, Ricky Franklin, Cody Wichmann
  • Wisconsin Badgers – Ben Brust, Kirk Penney, Brevin Pritzl
  • Green Bay Phoenix – Frankie Wurtz

Two additional players from the Green Bay Phoenix will be announced soon.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE PIC VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE PIC JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo