GREENDALE, Wisc. — The homecoming game is always one to remember, especially when it involves two rival schools, Greendale and Greenfield.

“Tonight's going to be a battle for sure. We're going to have a full student section, the marching band, and cheerleaders, all in full uniforms. It's going to be Greendaled out,” said Greendale junior Zayd Cartagena.

Greendale senior Tess Zaja says she looks forward to the battle every year but finds this game bittersweet.

TMJ4 News Tess Zaja, Greendale Senior

“This will be my last dance, but I am so excited to hang out with my friends tonight and soak up all the good moments with them,” Zaja said.

Zaja and her fellow Student Council member Cartagena are two of the students behind the homecoming fun.

Watch: Students, fans celebrate school spirit during Greendale homecoming game

Students, fans celebrate school spirit during Greendale homecoming game

As a junior, Cartagena says he is excited to finally be an upperclassman and leave his own stamp on the big game.

“We're hunting Hawks tonight, so it's going to be a pretty rough game. There's definitely some rivalry—there always has been—but it's a special homecoming,” Cartagena said.

TMJ4 News Zayd Cartagena, Greendale Junior

Pumping up that school spirit right along with them is Jeff Schaetzke, a proud Panther alum.

“To come back and share my experiences and watch these students explode and take off and do all the things they do,” Schaetzke said.

TMJ4 News Jeff Schaetzke, Greendale theater teacher and director

Cartagena, Zaja, and Schaetzke say the energy behind this week’s homecoming doesn’t just live in the classroom but spreads throughout the entire Greendale community.

“It's been a huge celebration in the lunchroom, the classroom, and the dance tomorrow night. Everything Greendale—it's really been a lot of fun,” Schaetzke said.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip