Students eager to start new chapter during move-in at Marquette University

MILWAUKEE — Moving can feel like such a task, but on a sunny Wednesday, it was a milestone for first-year students at Marquette University.

"I'm really looking for the on-campus activities, getting to meet people," student Frankie McGee said.

TMJ4 News Frankie McGee

Students and families got to work as the university reports close to 3,500 students will move into its residence halls this fall.

McGee is a communications major and on the school's track team.

"I just met one of my future track teammates. He's going to do pole vault and he's a freshman as well. Already off to a great start," McGee stated.

"When I visited here I loved it. It was such a good experience. Everyone is so nice and welcoming," student Elisa Chivilo said.

TMJ4 News Elisa Chivilo.

Chivilo is a political science major eager to make new friends and explore Milwaukee.

"I love the city vibe. I love the feel of it. I'm excited for the basketball games. That environment is so fun," Chivilo added as her parents helped her move carts of belongings into a dorm.

The class of 2028 includes nearly 2,150 students from 40 states, Washington D.C., two U.S. territories, and 11 other countries

Each one is moving another step closer to their dreams.

"I've always kind of been ready for the goodbye. I don't think my parents have, but you know I'm excited," McGee explained.

Students will continue to move in throughout the week.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip