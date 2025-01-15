Student lead-poisoning case leads health department to paint in school bathroom

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee public health officials believe lead paint at Golda Meir School Lower Campus is tied to a case of childhood lead poisoning.

The Milwaukee Health Department began its investigation in November, which last week led them to a basement bathroom at the school.

The school serves students in grades three through five.

"We can't comment too deeply on the circumstances of the child because there are HIPAA laws protecting that, but in working with the family, we learned that the lead hazards at home were almost nonexistent, so it had to be coming from somewhere else," said Tyler Weber, deputy commissioner of environmental health at the Milwaukee Health Department.

MHD says it reached this conclusion after talking with the student's family, observing paint deterioration, and using a tool to detect lead paint. Public health officials noted that the school does not have lead service lines and uses filtered water for drinking.

"We have a lead risk assessment team going back Saturday for a more thorough investigation. They’ll be testing more water if needed as well, but through interviews with the family, consultation with the state Department of Health Services, and our own investigation, we have come to the conclusion that, at this point, it’s the lead paint," Weber explained.

The facilities and maintenance team at Milwaukee Public Schools says certified crews worked to stabilize the situation over the weekend.

TMJ4 News Golda Meir School Lower Campus in Milwaukee

"Whatever we need to do to remediate the situation as we move forward, we're taking a look at that," said Sean Kane, senior director for facilities and maintenance services at MPS.

Public health and district leaders described the situation as "unusual."

Symptoms of lead exposure may include developmental delays and behavioral challenges.

MHD says the exposure may have occurred over time.

The district says it does not feel there is an immediate health risk because the primary concern is lead in dust.

The school bathroom is open for use.

"I can't speak specifically to what led to this, but I can say that we recognize the issue, we're taking corrective actions, and we're looking at how it could’ve happened in the first place," said Craig Wentworth, supervisor for MPS environmental health and safety.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error