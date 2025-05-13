Student captures dramatic photo of chair on fire at Milwaukee Area Technical College’s Student Center

MILWAUKEE — A student at Milwaukee Area Technical College captured a dramatic photo Tuesday morning of a chair on fire at the college's student center.

The image was shared by the student, who photographed the blaze while it was still burning inside the Student Center (S Building) on MATC's downtown Milwaukee campus, near 7th and State.

When TMJ4's crew arrived just after 7 a.m., the fire had been extinguished, and fire crews were still on the scene.

Courtesy: Damon Brandan

It’s unclear what caused the fire or whether there were any injuries or building damage reported. TMJ4 has reached out to MATC and the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

