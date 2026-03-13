Strong winds damaged a popular east side Milwaukee bar just days before one of its busiest weekends of the year.

A large tent set up for St. Patrick's Day at Champion's Pub blew into the street early Thursday morning, damaging a neighbor's car and tearing down part of the bar's patio.

Bobby Greenya, the owner of Champion's Pub, said he discovered the damage when he woke up.

"I woke up this morning to my tent upside down and in the intersection of Thomas and Bartlett."

TMJ4 Bobby Greenya, the owner of Champion's Pub

The tent had been purchased specifically for St. Patrick's Day weekend — the busiest time of year for the east side landmark, which has been in business since 1956.

"I just bought this tent — we haven't even had an event in it yet, and it's already trashed."

Watch: Strong winds destroy Champion's Pub tent days before its 70th St. Patrick's Day celebration

Strong winds destroy Champion's Pub tent days before its 70th St. Patrick's Day celebration

The damage could cost thousands of dollars, a tough blow for a small business owner. But Greenya said what happened next meant even more than the loss.

Neighbors rushed out to help clear the tent from the street.

TMJ4 Neighbors rushed out to help clear the tent from the street.

"God bless my neighbors… Amy, Craig, Rob, Kevin… my wife and my daughter… helped take it all down and get it out of the street."

One of those neighbors, Kevin Kennedy, lives just above the bar. His car was struck by the tent, shattering his back window. But his first reaction was not anger — it was to help.

"I jumped up and said, 'Yeah, let me know what you need help with. So I ran down here.'"

Kennedy said that kind of response is typical of the area.

"This establishment is kind of a focal point of the community. Everybody in this community helps each other out."

TMJ4 Kevin Kennedy, lives just above the bar

Despite the damage, Greenya said the St. Patrick's Day celebration is still on. This year marks Champion's Pub's 70th St. Patrick's Day celebration, a tradition that includes family recipes, bagpipes, and a whole lot of green.

"Oh, definitely—this ain't stopping us."

Greenya said the morning's events put things in perspective.

"You know, no one got hurt. It's only things. We'll get on with it."

And he said the experience reinforced something he already believed.

"Milwaukee's a great town."

Greenya said he hopes the neighbors who helped clean up Thursday morning will come back this weekend to help fill the bar.

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