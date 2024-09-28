Strong rushing attack leads Reagan over Pulaski 38-24

MILWAUKEE — Reagan established their identity early. Double-digit plays on the ground during their first drive led Reagan into the endzone for their first of many touchdowns as they beat Pulaski 38-24 on Friday.

On the other end, Pulaski was also able to keep the game competitive with a strong running game. Jhafet Alverez scored three touchdowns, including a score on fourth down to keep the game within one score in the fourth quarter.

