“Stop chasing these cars”: Friends and family mourn father after Milwaukee police chase ends in crash

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family is devastated and seeking answers after a police pursuit ended in a crash that they say killed a beloved father and left his brother injured.

Milwaukee police said the incident began around 7:40 p.m. Saturday near 60th Street and Meinecke Avenue, when officers tried to stop a vehicle wanted in a recent non-fatal shooting.

The driver refused to stop and fled, according to police.

Police said the chase ended near 51st and Center Streets when the fleeing car collided with another vehicle traveling west.

The driver of that car, police said, died at the scene.

People who identified themselves as family said the driver was a 30-year-old named Hassan.

“He was a rapper, one son. Only child,” Sherman Brown, an uncle, said. Relatives described Hassan as a father to a two-year-old and an aspiring musician.

TMJ4 News A memorial created by family and friends near 51st and Center.

They also said Hassan's brother was in the car and is in the hospital with serious injuries. Police did not share any information about another victim.

Family members who rushed to the crash site Saturday night said the scene was overwhelming.

“A massacre. It looked like a mess. A mess everywhere,” said Kirk McIntosh, an uncle.

“When we got here, we noticed a car that had nothing to do with this high-speed chase,” Brown said.

Friends and relatives gathered back at the site Sunday, creating a memorial and calling for changes to police pursuits.

“Stop chasing these cars,” said friend Jon Franklin. “They’re killing more innocent people than the actual people who are doing the crime.”

Brown echoed that frustration.

“Once you see a person is willing to risk it, you gotta fall back, not call back up,” he said.

Police said the fleeing driver fled on foot and was not apprehended. Investigators said they are searching for a known suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

