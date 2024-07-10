Stolen car smashes into Milwaukee home: Police searching for suspects

MILWAUKEE — A stolen car smashed into a Milwaukee home, destroying a front porch, and damaging a balcony.

The crash happened around 12:10 pm on Monday, July 8 near N. Richards and E. Townsend St.

The Milwaukee Police Department says the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot, and that the vehicle was determined to be stolen. No injuries were reported.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)-935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip