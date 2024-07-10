Watch Now
Stolen car smashes into Milwaukee home: Police searching for suspects

TMJ4 News
Posted at 3:38 PM, Jul 10, 2024

MILWAUKEE — A stolen car smashed into a Milwaukee home, destroying a front porch, and damaging a balcony.

The crash happened around 12:10 pm on Monday, July 8 near N. Richards and E. Townsend St.

The Milwaukee Police Department says the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot, and that the vehicle was determined to be stolen. No injuries were reported.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)-935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

