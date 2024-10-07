Stitching hope amid heartache: Yellow ribbons in Whitefish Bay honor 101 hostages held by Hamas

Across the globe, people are gathering today to remember those who were killed and abducted in Israel on October 7. In Whitefish Bay, I spoke with volunteers who created 101 yellow ribbons, each representing a hostage still being held.

Maureen Luddy, a volunteer and knitter with the group Beautifully Jewish, shared her reflections on the past year.

Maureen Luddy is with an organization called Beautifully Jewish and helped knit most of the yellow ribbons.

“October 7 changed the world for Jews in America,” she said, adding that she hasn’t had a good night’s sleep since the tragic events unfolded.

Luddy explained that the war in Israel, although thousands of miles away, has left her and many others grappling with anger, frustration, and sadness. These emotions spurred her to take action in a way she knew best: through crafting.

“As a crafter, I try to do things that are meaningful. People came with yarn, you sat and stitched, and you built community,” Luddy said.

Luddy helped knit the 101 yellow ribbons now placed outside the Jewish Community Center as part of a movement called Stitch Them Home. The initiative's goal is to bring attention to the captives still held.

As of September 2024, around 101 hostages remain in captivity, having been abducted during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. The attack resulted in 251 hostages initially being taken, with some released through negotiations and prisoner exchanges.

Hamas continues to use the hostages as leverage in ongoing negotiations, and the situation remains complex. Despite several hostages being freed in prior deals, there has been no large-scale release of the remaining captives.

“The central part of this was to bring attention to the captives,” Luddy emphasized.

Tanya Arbit, another volunteer, spoke about the broader context of the situation.

“We still have over 100 captives being held in horrible conditions,” Arbit explained.

Arbit left the Soviet Union 33 years ago due to persecution against Jews, and she noted that since October 7, she has witnessed a disturbing rise in anti-Semitism, the very thing she had hoped to escape.

Tanya Arbit told TMJ4 that she left the Soviet Union to escape the persecution of Jews.

“I would like for us all to value human life. We are here now, thinking about our future and our grandchildren, and we need to think—what kind of world are we leaving for them?” Arbit reflected.

The yellow ribbons serve as a symbolic gesture meant to draw attention to the ongoing harsh realities of war. A larger memorial event is planned for 6 p.m. Monday evening.

“This isn’t just a Jewish issue—it’s a humanitarian issue,” Luddy added, echoing the broader sentiment of the day.

