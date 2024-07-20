Stepping up for success: Churches unite to give away 1,000 new shoes

MILWAUKEE — Religious leaders from Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church and the Embassy Center of Milwaukee will give away 1,000 new shoes to students. The two congregations have come together to help kids start the school year on the right foot.

"I'm sure you remember what it was like on the first day of school when you had your outfit picked out and you were excited. We want our kids to be excited," coordinator Sherry Simmons said.

"A fresh pair of shoes on the first day really helps build their self-esteem, to be confident coming into the classroom," Pastor Raymond Monk of Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church said.

Gideon Verdin Students receive pairs of new shoes before the school year.

"We understand shoes can be difficult to acquire, especially if you have multiple children," said Marcus Arrington, the senior pastor of Embassy Center of Milwaukee.

The two churches asked their members to purchase shoes to help Milwaukee students walk tall on the first day of school.

"We asked them to buy on the level they buy, so if your kids wear Jordans, buy Jordans for the kids in the community so we can help them get ready. This is an opportunity for them to come and receive," Simmons said.

Gideon Verdin These are examples of the shoes that are up for grabs for students.

"We have groceries that will be there, we have resources and vendors available to help families," Monk said.

"Our vision is to be a hub that provides access to spiritual support but also natural support that empowers all people to fulfill their God-given purpose. If we don't support the community, then why are we here?" Arrington said.

A step towards success, these new shoes will make a difference.

"The need is great. The truancy rates are high and we know the perception itself affects if children will actually go to school," Simmons said.

"This is not an 'us' thing. This is a 'we' thing," Monk said.

For more information on how you can get your student a fresh pair of kicks, check out this flyer:

Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church and Embassy Center MKE Churches teamed up to give away 1000 pairs of new shoes to students before the start of the school year.

