Stay safe during extreme heat: Milwaukee officials share crucial tips for residents

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee officials are urging residents to be prepared as extreme heat is expected to blanket southeastern Wisconsin this weekend, with heat index values reaching up to 105 in Milwaukee County.
An excessive heat warning has been issued from noon Saturday until 7 p.m. Monday for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. A heat advisory is also in effect for the same time period across the rest of southeastern Wisconsin.
Health officials warn that prolonged exposure to these conditions can lead to serious health risks, particularly for older adults, young children, individuals with chronic conditions, and those without access to air conditioning.
HEAT ALERTS ISSUED! Higher risk of heat related illnesses this weekend...— Tyler Moore (@TylerMoorewx) June 20, 2025
When: Noon Saturday to 7PM Monday
Where: All Of SE Wisconsin
What: Heat Index Between 100-110 pic.twitter.com/EAMUcEcjIG
In a release on Friday, the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) and the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) sent a joint press release, urging the public to take caution during the extreme heat and providing tips and resources to help stay safe.
Stay Cool
- Limit time outdoors, especially during the hottest parts of the day.
- Spend time in air-conditioned buildings such as libraries, malls and community centers.
- Never leave children or pets in vehicles.
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
- Use cool showers, baths or wet towels to lower body temperature.
- Fans may provide comfort but should not be relied upon as the primary cooling method.
You can find a list of cooling sites in Milwaukee County here.
Additionally, you can also find all splash pads, wading pools, indoor pools, outdoor pools, water parks, and beaches run by Milwaukee County Parks here.
Stay Hydrated
- Drink water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
- Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.
- Encourage others to drink fluids as well.
Stay Safe
- Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
- Many public cooling sites are located along Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) routes. For more information about how to use public transit in Milwaukee County, visit www.ridemcts.com.
Stay Informed
- Check local news and weather for heat alerts and tips.
- Know the signs of heat-related illnesses.
- Heat exhaustion: heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, fainting
- Heat stroke: high body temperature, dry skin, confusion, rapid pulse — call 911 immediately
- Check in on family, friends, and neighbors who may need extra help staying safe.
MHD and OEM will continue outreach and monitoring efforts in coordination with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Extreme Weather Task Force, a regional group focused on extreme temperature response, according to the release.
Para ver una versión en español de este comunicado, haga clic en el archivo PDF adjunto.
SPANISH Extreme Heat Release 6.20.2025 by TMJ4 News on Scribd
