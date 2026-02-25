MILWAUKEE — State Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez of Milwaukee has been charged with disorderly conduct following an incident in August 2025.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred when Ortiz-Velez believed she was being excluded from a resolution honoring Latino veterans. Investigators say the representative threatened personal attacks against another lawmaker.

If convicted, Ortiz-Velez faces a $1,000 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Watch: State Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez of Milwaukee charged with disorderly conduct

State Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez of Milwaukee charged with disorderly conduct

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip