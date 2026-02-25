State Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez of Milwaukee charged with disorderly conduct

MILWAUKEE — State Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez of Milwaukee has been charged with disorderly conduct following an incident in August 2025.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred when Ortiz-Velez believed she was being excluded from a resolution honoring Latino veterans. Investigators say the representative threatened personal attacks against another lawmaker.
If convicted, Ortiz-Velez faces a $1,000 fine and up to 90 days in jail.
