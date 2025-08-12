State fair vendors count losses after flooding turns fairgrounds into 'lake' during peak weekend

WEST ALLIS, WI — Vendors at the Wisconsin State Fair are cleaning up and counting their losses after severe flooding hit the fairgrounds during what would have been their busiest weekend.

The flooding at State Fair Park on Saturday night left some areas under feet of water, forcing vendors to close during what are typically the two most profitable days of the fair.

"It had to be three feet deep, I'm guessing, but people were up to their knees easily in the water," Jessica Jerky said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Jerky, who runs All Things Jerky out of Appleton, estimates she lost about 15% of her expected fair revenue due to the closures on Saturday and Sunday.

"Those are the two biggest days of the fair," she said.

While Jerky's trailer was positioned on higher ground near the grandstand, vendors in lower areas faced more significant damage.

Watch: Vendors assess damage after state fair flooding washes out the weekend

State fair vendors count losses after flooding turns fairgrounds into 'lake'

"It was a lake down there," she said.

Tuan Tran, who operates Pacifica Butterflies from California, left early as the storm approached, but couldn't save his butterfly feeding exhibit from damage.

"I headed out, and thank God I headed out before the downpour came and all the traffic jams. I'm thankful for that," Tran said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

His exhibit suffered significant damage, including cracked mirrors and ripped panels. His butterflies were safe.

"Cracked mirrors, panels getting ripped, which is tough being on the road as a vendor," he said.

Tran also lost several electronic point-of-sale machines to water damage and will need to make repairs before his next scheduled event in Massachusetts.

Despite the setbacks, both vendors say they plan to return to the fair next year, hoping for better weather conditions.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

