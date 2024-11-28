Staff at Northcott Neighborhood House to hand out free Thanksgiving meals

Today is Thanksgiving! A day to be thankful and give back.

Across southeastern Wisconsin, several places are giving away Thanksgiving meals free of charge.

At Northcott Neighborhood House in Milwaukee, staff and volunteers will be handing out turkeys and more from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Leaders with Northcott say it's part of what they do all year long — make things easier for those in need.

Northcott has teamed up with Bader Philanthropies and Westcare for their fourth annual Holiday Dinner Giveaway. TMJ4's Andrea Williams recently stopped by and caught up with some people who utilize some of their daily programs and say they're thankful for all that Northcott provides — including their community food pantry.

"When I come in everybody's happy and everybody is just like running around like they're running around now trying to help the neighborhood," said Ruby Davis.

"I'm thankful for Northcott, period, because I've been coming here a long time and the people are friendly and we need this in our neighborhood," added Peaches Reynolds.

The meal giveaway will run until supplies run out. Northcott Neighborhood House is located at 2460 N. 6th Street in Milwaukee.

Other spots to pick up a free meal on Thanksgiving:



A community feast from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the 35th and Center in Milwaukee, and

The Annual Dan and Ray Rendering Thanks Event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Racine Festival Hall.

