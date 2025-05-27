St. Francis high school coach 'released from all coaching' duties following arrest

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — A St. Francis High School junior varsity baseball coach has been "released from all coaching responsibilities" after being arrested by the Milwaukee County Police Department.

The coach was arrested and released on bond, according to a letter to parents sent by St. Francis superintendent Dr. Deborah Kerr.

Kerr told parents that the coach was also "provided notice of restricted access on school property and at school-sponsored events."

"The District understands that situations like this can be concerning," Kerr wrote. "Please know that the District will continue to monitor developments closely and provide any necessary support to our students and families.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 both on air and online for updates.

