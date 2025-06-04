St. Francis high school coach charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a child

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — A St. Francis High School junior varsity baseball coach was charged in court Wednesday for repeated sexual assault of a child.

Jeffrey Wuerl, 39, of Milwaukee, was "released from all coaching responsibilities" last week after he was arrested. At that time, he was released on bond.

Court records obtained Wednesday show that Wuerl was charged with:



3 counts of Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child

Third Degree Sexual Assualt

Causing Mental Harm to a Child

If convicted on all counts, Wuerl could face more than 140 years in prison.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip