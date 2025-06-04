Watch Now
St. Francis high school coach charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a child

St. Francis Public High School
St. Francis Public High School
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — A St. Francis High School junior varsity baseball coach was charged in court Wednesday for repeated sexual assault of a child.

Jeffrey Wuerl, 39, of Milwaukee, was "released from all coaching responsibilities" last week after he was arrested. At that time, he was released on bond.

Court records obtained Wednesday show that Wuerl was charged with:

  • 3 counts of Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Third Degree Sexual Assualt
  • Causing Mental Harm to a Child

If convicted on all counts, Wuerl could face more than 140 years in prison.

