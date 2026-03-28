RACINE, Wis. — Students at St. Catherine's recognized the Angels basketball team today after they won the Division 3 state title at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The team celebrated their seventh WIAA title in their gym with a focus on fun and community support. Head Coach Ryan Thompson acknowledged the expectations that come with the school's success.

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"It's an historic program. So it comes with a lot of pressure. Pressure is a privilege, so you're trying to uphold the rich history and tradition of the school," Thompson said.

Watch: St. Catherine's Angels celebrate their Division 3 state basketball championship with the Racine community

St. Catherine's Angels celebrate their Division 3 state basketball championship with the Racine community

Point guard Lamont Hamilton noted the strong backing from the Racine community.

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"The community has been behind us for at least my whole life; it's just Racine 262. How they represent St. Catherine's come together, and how we came together at state. It's a great feeling to bring it home," Hamilton said.

Power forward Adreyan Contreras-Ward said the bond between the title-winning team will last a lifetime.

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"These friendships mean a lot. These friends are bonds that will never be broken. We're always gonna be with each other throughout our lives, that's how we always have been," Contreras-Ward said.

Athletic Director Dan Miller hopes the celebration delivered a lasting message to the students.

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"We talked about that today in our assembly. It's not whether you get knocked down; you get defeated. It's whether you come back up and fight even harder and learn that lesson," Miller said.

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