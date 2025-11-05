Spirit Airlines to end flights out of Milwaukee next year

Spirit Airlines will end service in four U.S. cities early next year, including Milwaukee.

Effective Jan. 8, Spirit Airlines will no longer operate in Milwaukee; Phoenix; Rochester, New York; or St. Louis. The company said in a statement that the decision was made "to better align with our smaller operating fleet and focus on our strongest-performing markets."

The budget airline filed for bankruptcy protection again in August, months after finalizing a Chapter 11 reorganization.

Spirit President and CEO Dave Davis said the airline's previous Chapter 11 petition focused on reducing debt and raising capital, and since exiting that process in March, "It has become clear that there is much more work to be done and many more tools are available to best position Spirit for the future."

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) noted that Spirit currently offers nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Orlando.

"After Jan. 8, MKE will still have frequent nonstop service to Orlando on Southwest Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Sun Country Airlines," the airport said in a statement.

A Spirit Airlines spokesperson said the company will reach out to affected customers to notify them of their options, including refunds.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip