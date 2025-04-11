South Shore Beer Garden opens Friday

MILWAUKEE — The South Shore Beer Garden at South Shore Terrace will open for the 2025 season on Friday.

"As we welcome back friends and families to the South Shore Beer Garden for another vibrant season, we're not just celebrating the return of a Milwaukee tradition, but also the community and economic impact these gatherings have on our parks system," said Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks Director. "Each year, this event marks the beginning of what I hope will be months filled with joy, community spirit, and the making of new memories."

The season will kick off with a special ceremony followed by the first pour of the year just before 4 p.m. Guests will be treated to complimentary beer and root beer while supplies last.

The kitchen will also open its doors with a new spring menu including a new bacon jam burger and a banana pudding cupcake. Favorites such as the jalapeño popper burger, baja chicken sandwich, and Friday Fish Fry will also be included.

Last year, South Shore Terrace served over 104,000 beers, 22,000 non-alcoholic drinks, and thousands of its signature dishes.

Enjoying the food and drink menus at South Shore Terrace helps contribute to future park projects. South Shore Terrace alone is expected to generate over $1 million in revenue this season.

The 2025 hours of operation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through April 27. Beginning April 30, extended hours will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sundays and holidays.

For more information about South Shore Terrace or the South Shore Beer Garden, visit https://www.southshoreterrace.com/.

