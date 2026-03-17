The bar, located in downtown South Milwaukee, opened in July 1995 when the current owner's father and stepmother launched the business. This marks the 30th St. Patrick's Day the pub has celebrated since opening.

James Moran

"That was July of '95, so this is actually our 30th Saint Patrick's Day here now in March 2026," owner James said.

James took over the business just over 10 years ago and has kept it in the family. His daughter, niece, and nephews all help run the pub.

"My daughter works here now with me as well. She's got another job and she helps out, and then my nephews, my niece as well, so yeah, we got quite a few of us," James said.

James Moran

James said this is also his personal 30th St. Patrick's Day working at Moran's, having helped out at the bar before becoming its full-time owner.

Moran's is known as the top seller of Guinness south of downtown Milwaukee, a distinction James takes seriously.

"We take our time, we pour the perfect pint. The staff are trained. I'm always kind of giving them the eye, watching over them, so yeah, we, it's something we take our time in and a lot of pride," James said.

Kidd O'Shea

Beyond the pints, James said the broader South Milwaukee business community is thriving. He pointed to the city's partnership with the Bessyrus Foundation — an organization tied to a mining company that opened in the 1800s — as a driver of new investment and business growth along the street.

"Through that foundation, they are supporting new businesses and inviting a lot of other companies to move down here as well, and there's more businesses opening up now on this street than we ever have in my time," James said.

WATCH: South Milwaukee pub celebrates 30th St. Patrick's Day as a family-run staple

South Milwaukee pub celebrates 30th St. Patrick's Day as a family-run staple

Moran's is also hosting a four-week trivia tournament that kicked off last weekend, serving as a fundraiser for the South Milwaukee library. James said he has been working with library representatives Tyler and Clinton to raise awareness about an upcoming referendum for the library.

"They're trying to raise awareness for that and let the community know what's going on," James said.

Doors at Moran's open at 7 a.m. for St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Anyone planning to go out and celebrate is encouraged to download the Uber or Lyft app in advance and arrange a safe ride home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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