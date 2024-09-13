South Milwaukee Human Concerns addresses food insecurity, basic needs for community

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — A community staple in southern Milwaukee County is seeing a growing need for help, as more people are experiencing food insecurity and struggling to provide for their families than ever before.

"I believe all of us are two or three life decisions away from needing a facility like this," said Dan Reszel.

Reszel's love for his community runs deep.

"I wasn't born in South Milwaukee, but I got here as soon as I could," said Reszel.

For the last 12 years, he has volunteered at South Milwaukee Human Concerns, a nonprofit organization that offers clothing, housewares, toys, and an emergency food pantry for its clients.

"One of my first weeks of volunteering here, one client came up to me at the desk and said, 'I don't know what I would do without you,'" Reszel recalled.

Executive Director Debra DeBoer says SMHC's reach has only continued to grow over the years.

"We are serving about one-third of the community at one time or another," said DeBoer.

That totals about 8,500 people a year and nearly 275 per month.

"Just help in any way that we can, whether it’s that little pickup or that extra birthday gift you don’t have to worry about purchasing—anyway we can help," DeBoer added.

Hunger Task Force plays a big role, donating and distributing 94,200 pounds of food to the pantry so far this year.

"There are some things we can teach people, but those are things that come from within. I think if you spend any time here at South Milwaukee Human Concerns, you'll see that in spades," said Michael Jonas, food bank director at Hunger Task Force.

