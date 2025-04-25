South Milwaukee fourth graders plant trees for Arbor Day

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — All South Milwaukee School District fourth graders will have the opportunity to plant trees Friday in celebration of Arbor Day.

A tree planting ceremony will be held at Blakewood Elementary beginning at 9 a.m., with the fourth graders receiving seedlings provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

"The School District of South Milwaukee is thrilled to continue our partnership with Ellen Colby and The MARM Farm. Through her efforts, we have been able to bring the educational experiences from our schools into our local community. We sincerely appreciate the ongoing collaboration and partnership,” said Deidre Roemer, Superintendent of the South Milwaukee School District. "We are grateful to the Wisconsin DNR and Johnson's Nursery for their support in cultivating a greener future."

Students will also learn proper planting techniques from an expert at Johnson's Nursery, who will plant a tree on school property. This hands-on experience fosters a sense of responsibility as students contribute to the ecological health of their environment.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip