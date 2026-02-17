South Milwaukee apartment fire displaces dozens; cat and turtle rescued

An investigation is underway after an apartment fire in South Milwaukee displaced dozens of residents Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 9:30 p.m. at 3411 S. Chicago Ave. Crews encountered heavy smoke and fire at a front corner window on the first floor of a 16-unit apartment building connected to two additional apartment buildings.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames while searching all three connected buildings to ensure residents were safely evacuated.

During rescue operations, crews saved a cat and a turtle from the burning building. The cat was revived with oxygen using a pet mask and returned to its owner. The turtle was relocated to a habitable area of the building.

The fire damaged the building’s electrical system, leaving the entire structure without power, heat or fire alarm protection. The apartments remain uninhabitable until these essential services can be restored.

The American Red Cross is providing aid to all 48 displaced residents. Seven people are receiving emergency shelter through the Red Cross, while the remaining residents have found temporary housing elsewhere.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

