Soon-to-be homeowners celebrate doing away with rent, non-profit offers below-market mortgage rates

MILWAUKEE — A non-profit working to make homeownership more accessible has helped hundreds of people in the Milwaukee area Saturday get one step closer to buying.

Melody Easterling was among the group of prospective buyers who took part in the Neighborhood Assistance Cooptation of America’s (NACA) Achieve the Dream event.

Tahleel Mohieldin Melody Easterling (bottom left) was approved for a NACA mortgage loan.

“It’s been a great process—just everybody has been friendly,” Easterling said. “They go the extra mile.”

The non-profit's founder and CEO Bruce Marks told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin what sets NACA apart is that they consider a person’s circumstances.

He said things like a divorce, or unpaid medical bills can negatively impact a person’s credit but that doesn’t mean they won’t be reliable buyers.

Those approved for NACA’s below-market fixed-rate mortgage can purchase a home without a down payment or closing fees.

Tahleel Mohieldin Bruce Marks is the founder and CEO of NACA.

"It's so important because affordable homeownership is a major issue,” Marks said. “People come here because they can get a mortgage payment less than they're paying in rent."

So when 24-year-old Haley Otto learned her rent would be increasing by 35 percent she too decided to try NACA.

Tahleel Mohieldin Haley Otto was approved for a NACA mortgage loan.

"It made me think 'You know what I'm going to do it'," Otto said. "I've been browsing Zillow for a long time wishing about getting a house so now it feels like it's within my grasp."

After 40 years of lending and fighting for economic justice, Marks said investing in people like Easterling and Otto has paid off.

“We've done over 75 thousand mortgages,” he explained. “We have a foreclosure rate of 0.00012.”

For Easterling, walking away from Saturday’s event with a mortgage secured is not only a dream come true but an opportunity to lead by example.

“I have four children that are all going to become homeowners,” she said. "It just ensures and secures the fact you have somewhere to lay your head that you can call yours."

The Achieve the Dream homeownership workshop will continue Sunday at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Milwaukee from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.



