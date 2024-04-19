Sonar boat searches Lake Michigan for remains of Sade Robinson.

A sonar boat is searching near the shoreline of Lake Michigan for remains of 19-year-old Sade Robinson.

TMJ4's Megan Lee has been following the case since day one, when the first of Robinson's body parts were found in Warnimont Park on April 2nd.

The sonar boat has been provided by Bruce's Legacy Search and Rescue. Megan spoke with the boat's owner, Keith, who told her the boat would be on the water for quite some time.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the boat will travel toward South Milwaukee, where more of Robinson's remains were found Thursday. Megan and her photographer have been on the shoreline for about two hours and have seen the sonar boat traveling near Warnimont Park with crew members on board.

TMJ4 was able to speak to a charter boat captain who broke down how sonar technology works.

"You have something mounted either to the bottom of the boat or in the back your boat," Jason Woda says. "And it shoots out a signal and as it bounces off the bottom comes back to the boat it reads anything that might be in between."

Megan will continue to be on scene monitoring search efforts. She has also reached out to family members who are focued on a candlelight vigil planned for Friday evening at 6:00 p.m.

Sade's mother, Sheena Scarbrough, recently joined Nancy Grace to talk about the situation. Scarbrough last saw her daughter on Easter Sunday.

"They messed with the wrong family," she says. "We're gonna call all of them out and we're gonna speak for the whole community cause I'm not about to sit down and I'm not about to sit still on this one. It's justice for Sade, Nancy. It's justice for Sade."

We will have more updates on this story on air and online.

