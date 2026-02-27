Some Milwaukee County registered voters to see change to voting locations

MILWAUKEE — Several new polling location changes will be activated starting with the April 7, 2026 Spring Election, the Milwaukee Election Commission (MEC) announced.

According the MEC, not all voters will see a change in their voting location. The changes will affect roughly 9,251 registered voters in 14 wards across six aldermanic districts.

Prior to each election season, the MEC will conduct a thorough audit of polling sites to make sure that they meet key standards for safety, security, ADA accessibility, voter access, walkability, and use of public buildings when available.

Ryan Jenkins/TMJ4

Registered voters who live in the affected wards will receive a post card notices 30 days before April 7th with the new polling location. The post cards will have the MEC logo with the new location name and address.

New locations

Wards 22 and 23 will have a new location at the Havenwoods Environmental Awareness Center located at 6141 N Hopkins Street.

Ward 40 will be located at Byron Kilbourn Elementary School 5354 N 68th Street.

Wards 47 and 49 will be located at the Barack Obama at 5075 N Sherman Boulevard.

Wards 82 and321 will be at the Wellpoint Care Network location at 8901 W Capitol Drive.

Wards 142, 144 and 330 will move from the Milwaukee Rescue Mission to Hopkins-Lloyd Community School at 1503 W Hopkins Street.

Ward 128 will return to St. Mark's Episcopal Church at 2618 N Hackett Avenue after having had to move due to construction which has since finished.

Wards 252, 269, and 344 will move back to Lyons Park at 3301 S 55th Street after moving due to construction as well, which has since been completed.

