Some disappointed over rocky beach removal as South Shore Park construction draws near

MILWAUKEE — After more than 10 years of planning, construction at South Shore Park will soon begin to improve beach conditions.

Some residents tell TMJ4 News they recently learned that the park's rocky beach is not part of the new design.

The rehabilitation project aims to address issues with the existing beach and poor water quality. In 2022, the beach was closed 27 times.

The county will convert the nearby rocky beach, popular with families, into a sandy beach, taking advantage of better water conditions.

Delma Castillo is supportive of the change.

"I am a fan, but it's bittersweet. I do like the sand, I really do. When my kids were younger, we threw rocks at the lake and stuff like that," Castillo said.

Krishna Shah has a different perspective.

"I'm really excited for the new plans, but I was really hoping they were moving the rocky beach," Shah said.

Shah loves visiting the rocky beach and is among the neighbors just learning that the feature will be removed permanently.

"I think they definitely put out really good plans and let people know it was happening. I don't think there was any communication around what was happening to the rocks on this beach," Shah said.

TMJ4 asked Milwaukee County Parks why the rocky beach is not being relocated. They responded via email, stating the final design was developed and selected with community input and support.

The county did not explain why the rocky beach is not being relocated.

Here is the full statement from Milwaukee County Parks:

"Milwaukee County Parks is working with partners at the DNR and EPA to improve South Shore Beach and achieve water quality goals that will help delist the Milwaukee Estuary Area of Concern. The project to move South Shore Beach has been part of studies and planning efforts for over 10 years, supported by comprehensive and inclusive outreach efforts. The final design was developed and selected with community input and support. The existing swimming beach will be transformed into a mix of open space and naturalized plantings. The rocky beach will be converted into a new swimming area with improved water quality conditions. The project will also provide amenities like a foot wash station, trail enhancements, and the addition of more mowed open space for public recreation. We understand that a large-scale project of this nature will change some of the existing conditions at South Shore Park, but we are excited to improve one of the most contaminated beaches in the nation and provide park users with a safe space to swim."

