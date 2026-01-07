National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder talks ‘SNL’ bobblehead launch

MILWAUKEE — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee is celebrating National Bobblehead Day with the release of a limited-edition Saturday Night Live bobblehead series, marking the first official SNL bobblehead collection.

The museum, which is the only facility in the world dedicated to bobbleheads, considers Jan. 7 its biggest day of the year. Phil Sklar, co-founder of the museum, said the day brings new releases, contests and promotions.

"So it's a crazy day for us. We have a lot of new bobblehead releases. We do some contests, promotions. We obviously wish everybody happy National Bobblehead Day," Sklar said.

The new Saturday Night Live bobbleheads are made in partnership with NBC Universal and feature iconic moments from the show's nearly 50-year history. The collection includes figures representing memorable sketches like "More Cowbell" and "Drunk Uncle."

"We picked some of the most iconic in conjunction with Saturday Night Live, now coming up on the 1,000th episode, so it's a really fun time for SNL and to look back at the history and capture some of those amazing skits in bobblehead form," Sklar said.

For Sklar, National Bobblehead Day represents year-round planning and preparation. He said once the celebration ends, the team immediately begins working on next year's releases.

The museum hopes to eventually make National Bobblehead Day as widely recognized as other holidays. Sklar said many visitors are surprised to learn about the designated day, but he dreams of universal recognition.

"Hopefully, at some point, everybody will know. Like Christmas is December 25th, National Bobblehead Day is January 7th," Sklar said.

The bobbleheads are available for presale on their website and are expected to ship in May 2026.

