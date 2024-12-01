Slam dunk against hunger: How Milwaukee is teaming up to feed those in need

MILWAUKEE — At the Hunger Task Force headquarters in Milwaukee, 5th grader Ysandro Trinidad and I spent the morning sorting food into boxes. Together, we contributed to a larger mission — transforming our efforts into over 5,000 pounds of food for people in need.

For Ysandro, who loves basketball and dreams of a better world, the act of volunteering is personal. “It feels good because I just want everyone to be happy in the world,” he said with a smile.

TMJ4 Ysandro Trinidad and his Mom volunteer at Hunger Task Force



Ysandro took on the task of packing as fast as he could, channeling his youthful energy into something meaningful. “I had to pack the fruit for people in need,” he shared.

But hunger relief isn’t just a seasonal mission for the Hunger Task Force. Each week, the organization packs thousands of items, working tirelessly to "box out hunger" and feed families in Milwaukee.

This week, volunteers got a special assist from Milwaukee Bucks star Chris Middleton, whose "12 Days of Khristmas" or "12 Days of Service" initiative brings awareness and encourages everyone to lend a hand.

TMJ4 Khris Middleton at Hunger Task Force



“I’m not the only one out here doing the work,” Middleton humbly said. “These guys are out here every Sunday. This is my one time a month I’m here. These are the real heroes that are here.”

With his towering presence and warm demeanor, Middleton inspired young volunteers like Ysandro, who marveled at meeting the NBA star.

“It was fun, and it’s really surprising how tall he is,” Ysandro said.

As the holiday season approaches, Middleton encouraged everyone to find ways to lend a helping hand. The Hunger Task Force already had a mean defensive strategy against hunger but always welcomed more community "all-stars" to join their team.

Matt King, CEO of the Hunger Task Force, emphasized the importance of community support. “We really rely upon the help of the community to get all the work done on a daily and weekly basis. So we really appreciate Khris putting the call out there because people respond when Khris asks,” King said.

TMJ4

Matt King - CEO Hunger Task Force



After helping sort items myself, it was clear how much of a difference even small acts of kindness can make. The Hunger Task Force stands as a beacon of hope, showing what’s possible when people step up to help.

As Ysandro put it so simply yet profoundly, “Step up and help people.”

For more information on how to volunteer or get help with food, visit The Hunger Task Force website here.

