Sisters transform former car wash into soul food restaurant on Milwaukee's Northside

MILWAUKEE — Two sisters are serving up more than just soul food on Milwaukee's Northside — they're dishing out love, flavor, and a whole lot of community spirit at their new restaurant.

What used to be a rundown car wash is now Jackson's Soul Food, Redefined, a vibrant establishment that's quickly becoming a neighborhood hub at 6137 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.

Artavia Logan and her sister Jackie Jackson have poured their hearts into creating more than just a place to eat.

"A safe and welcoming environment. A place where community can come for love, peace, and just enjoy some great food," Logan said.

The transformation from blighted car wash to booming soul food oasis represents a significant investment in an area that needed revitalization.

"Being able to turn something that wasn't so aesthetically pleasing into something beautiful is all worth it," Logan said.

The restaurant features a flower garden, outdoor seating, and a drive-thru that makes grabbing takeout fast and easy on the busy avenue.

"Where they can enjoy a great meal, great scenery, take pictures, and family fun, we'll have a lot of family events, everyone's gonna enjoy it," Logan said.

Jackson's isn't just feeding the neighborhood — they're transforming it by employing about 20 workers and offering young people a chance to give back to their community.

"It's the togetherness for me, families being able to come together over a great meal," Logan said.

For 19-year-old team member Elias Esquivel, the restaurant represents a second chance.

"It can show that even though I'm young and have a history and a little record, that I can be better than what I was before," Esquivel said.

The opportunity to work at Jackson's has been transformative for Esquivel.

"Ms. Jackson gave me an opportunity to come back into the community and do my part," he said.

The restaurant's mission extends beyond serving delicious food — it's about community empowerment.

"The better the community, the better the people, being able to employ people in the community being able to show them they can have more to… it's a lot of empowerment going on," Logan said.

While Jackson's Soul Food is already open for business, the grand opening celebration is scheduled for August 8, featuring music, giveaways, fun, and family recipes.

"What's soul food without a family secret?" Logan said.

