Single car crash causes overnight lane closures on I-41/45 near Silver Spring Drive

A single car crash lead to overnight lane closures on I-41/45 near Silver Spring Drive. Those lanes are now reopened.
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jun 19, 2024

A single car crash on I-41/45 near Silver Spring Drive caused overnight lane closures.

The highway is now back open to traffic.

Video shows the driver swerve around a lighted construction sign. There's no word yet on any injuries.

