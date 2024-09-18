Sickle Cell Summit empowers families and raises awareness in Milwaukee

The Sickle Cell Summit aimed to bring vital information and resources directly to the community. I spoke with a local mom whose daughter lives with the disease, and she shared how events like this continue to inspire her.

"Everybody here has one purpose, and that is to further the mission," said Richon Badger, a devoted mother.

TMJ4 News Richon Badger, Cai's Mom.

I first met Richon in April—you may remember her daughter, Cai, the young author of Cai's ABCs of Sickle Cell, a book written to help kids living with the disease. I asked Richon how Cai was doing in school.

Submitted

"She's doing good! Cai has to take frequent breaks and just operate differently. It’s tough for her," Richon shared.

Richon attended the summit to learn more for herself. The event was organized to raise awareness for National Sickle Cell Month, offering families like hers much-needed support.

TMJ4 News

"Parents and families dealing with sickle cell, we feel like islands. We feel alone," said Badger.

The summit’s goal was to empower moms like Richon with workshops, vital resources, and connections to others navigating the same challenges.

"Sickle cell disease is considered a rare disease. In Milwaukee, there are over 1,200 people living with it, from infants to adults," explained Jasmine M. Johnson, vice president of blood services at Versiti.

TMJ4 News Jasmine M. Johnson, Area VP of Blood Service Operations, Versiti of WI

Richon knows the journey all too well—countless hospital visits, watching her daughter battle pain, and facing the lack of representation for kids like Cai. These experiences inspired her to take action.

"You just don’t know where to go or who to trust, so being here helps me feel seen," Badger said.

Hearing her story, I was inspired myself. I got my blood type tested to ensure that when I donate, I know where my blood is going to be most helpful.

"Right?" I asked the doctor.

"Yup!" the doctor replied.

Milwaukee Health Commissioner Mike Totoraitis highlighted the importance of blood donations for those living with sickle cell.

TMJ4 News Mike Totoraitis, Commissioner of Health Mke Health Dept

"We're really encouraging people to donate blood. For folks with this condition, anytime someone needs a transfusion, it can take about eight to 10 blood units," Totoraitis explained.

Jasmine Johnson added, "Listen, learn, and find something to act upon."

As the summit came to a close, Richon reflected on her journey.

"This fight that I’m fighting—I’m not alone," Badger said.

To donate blood with Versiti: https://donateblood.versiti.org/donor/

To purchase Cai's ABC of Sickle Cell click here: https://www.amazon.com/Cais-ABCs-Sickle-Cell-Stoudemire/dp/B0CLS8XN58

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip