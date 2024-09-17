Short-term rental owners share concerns over potential city regulations

MILWAUKEE — There are more than a thousand short-term rental properties in the city of Milwaukee, but a group of small-business owners is worried that some new city rules will put them out of business.

Those concerns stem from a July 23 City Council committee meeting where alders heard from concerned neighbors about loud parties and violence at short-term rental properties.

One suggested strategy includes implementing an owner-occupancy rule, meaning the main owner or occupant of the property would have to be present while it is being rented out.

Lisa Loesel, the founder of Short and Suite Home Stay Management, oversees just over 20 short- to mid-term rental properties in the city.

She's part of a local coalition of nearly 30 rental hosts who are worried about these potential future city rules.

Loesel says the owner-occupancy rule alone would eliminate most of the rental properties in the city.

"We manage and operate a number of properties, most of which are single-family homes," Loesel said. "There isn't a possibility for an owner-occupant while you're renting out the facility."

She tells TMJ4 it won't just be her business that suffers but all the other businesses she employs and the city.

"It's almost like this ripple effect of everyone who's negatively impacted by that."

The Common Council hasn't presented any official legislation for new rules, but that could come within the next month.

Loesel hopes the council offers ideas that mitigate issues while also letting small businesses continue to operate.

