SHOREWOOD, Wis. — The Shorewood Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Wells Fargo Bank near Oakland and Jarvis on Monday.

Officers responded to the bank for a robbery report around 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.

Watch: Shorewood police investigating robbery at Wells Fargo Bank near Oakland and Jarvis

Shorewood police investigating robbery at Wells Fargo Bank near Oakland and Jarvis

Police said the suspect fled before officers arrived and was not located. No injuries were reported, and there is no threat to the public.

The Shorewood PD Detective Bureau is continuing the investigation.

No further information is available.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip