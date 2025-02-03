SHOREWOOD, Wis. — The Shorewood Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Wells Fargo Bank near Oakland and Jarvis on Monday.
Officers responded to the bank for a robbery report around 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.
Watch: Shorewood police investigating robbery at Wells Fargo Bank near Oakland and Jarvis
Police said the suspect fled before officers arrived and was not located. No injuries were reported, and there is no threat to the public.
The Shorewood PD Detective Bureau is continuing the investigation.
No further information is available.
