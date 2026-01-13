Shorewood doctor shares why week 3 of Dry January shows biggest health benefits

SHOREWOOD — Taking a break from alcohol during Dry January can deliver noticeable health benefits by the third week, according to a Shorewood doctor who says the practice creates lasting changes in drinking habits.

"I like to think about Dry January as less about removing the alcohol, and more about just a body reset," said Dr. McKenzie Prentice with Lakeside Natural Medicine in Shorewood.

Prentice said Dry January doesn't require perfection, emphasizing progress over an all-or-nothing approach. She explained that cutting out alcohol, even temporarily, gives the body a chance to reset and recover.

"It's pretty crazy how quickly the body can reset," Prentice said. "You can notice both short-term and long-term benefits."

The doctor said week 3 marks when the most significant benefits begin to appear.

"So week 3, alcohol is out of your system for a bit, right? Alcohol is processed through the liver. So when we can eliminate alcohol, the liver goes, OK, I can go back to doing what I normally do, right, decreasing and getting rid of waste and toxins," Prentice said.

When the liver can focus on its primary functions, people start seeing a reduction in inflammation, clearer skin, less bloating, lower anxiety, better mood, lower blood pressure, and weight loss.

The benefits extend far beyond January. Research shows that taking just one month off from drinking can create lasting behavioral changes.

"By pausing alcohol for four weeks, we can get longer-term benefits. Research shows that when they follow people doing Dry January and then restarting drinking in February, six or seven months later they subconsciously aren’t drinking as much alcohol on average," Prentice said.

For those who may have been derailed by weekend activities, Prentice encourages people not to abandon their goals entirely.

"It does take time for habits to stick, so don't count it as a failure. Just restart. It can be dry February," Prentice said.

Check out this easy and healthy mocktail you can make at home:

MOCKTAIL.mp4

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

