Shooting on N. 32nd St. leaves one hospitalized

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department responded to the 5800 block of N. 36th St. for a non-fatal shooting of a 61-year-old Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to MPD.

The investigation is ongoing and police are looking for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information can call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or can use the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip-line at (414) 224-Tips.

