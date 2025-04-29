MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that led to a crash around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Vliet Street.
According to authorities, shots were fired into a vehicle, striking one victim and causing the vehicle to crash into a building.
Watch: Shooting leads to crash in Milwaukee, leaves one seriously injured
The 57-year-old victim, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
