MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that led to a crash around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Vliet Street.

According to authorities, shots were fired into a vehicle, striking one victim and causing the vehicle to crash into a building.

Watch: Shooting leads to crash in Milwaukee, leaves one seriously injured

Shooting leads to crash in Milwaukee, leaves one seriously injured

The 57-year-old victim, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip