Shooting leads to crash in Milwaukee, leaves one seriously injured

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that led to a crash around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Vliet Street.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that led to a crash around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Vliet Street.

According to authorities, shots were fired into a vehicle, striking one victim and causing the vehicle to crash into a building.

The 57-year-old victim, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

