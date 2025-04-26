Shooting in Milwaukee County residential neighborhood under investigation

MILWAUKEE — A shooting in a Milwaukee residential neighborhood is currently under investigation by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department.

Two deputies were on a call near South 12th Street and West Harrison Avenue around 2:28 p.m. Friday when they saw someone fire several gunshots out of a pickup truck window toward a home in a "dense residential cluster."

No injuries were reported.

Deputies were able to locate the pickup truck parked on South 10th Street; however, no one was inside.

Suspects are still being sought.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip