Shooting in Milwaukee County residential neighborhood under investigation

MILWAUKEE — A shooting in a Milwaukee residential neighborhood is currently under investigation by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department.

Two deputies were on a call near South 12th Street and West Harrison Avenue around 2:28 p.m. Friday when they saw someone fire several gunshots out of a pickup truck window toward a home in a "dense residential cluster."

No injuries were reported.

Deputies were able to locate the pickup truck parked on South 10th Street; however, no one was inside.

Suspects are still being sought.

