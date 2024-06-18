Several families displaced after fire on Milwaukee's north side

Fire crews have finished putting out a fire on Milwaukee's north side, near 49th and Center.

Luckily no one was injured but several families are displaced.

TMJ4 Firefighters handle a house fire on Milwaukee's north side.

TMJ4's Jenna Rae has been monitoring the scene and says Milwaukee police are still investigating. Neighbors tell her they think someone was setting off fireworks nearby shortly before the fire broke out.

"It was scary," says Marlena Moore, whose house caught on fire. "I woke up, I sat up quick, like I had a bad dream. I just sat up. I'm like, 'what is that noise, did you hear that?' He's like 'yeah!' He got up and went out to the window. It was flames, and i'm like, 'really?'"

Neighbors say this isn't the first time they've had a fire like this on their block.

The Milwaukee Fire Department called in a city bus and parked it at the end of the block so people who have been displaced by the fire have somewhere to cool off.

