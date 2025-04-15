OAK CREEK, WI — A beach just north of the South Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant is the latest setting of growing concern over Avian Influenza in Milwaukee County and around the state.

The beach became more easily accessible this month with the South Metro Fishing Pier opening up it's gates, which leads down to the beach.

"So this last Saturday the beach was open," said Aaron Johnson, who's been going to the beach for 16 years. "I saw the gate open, so I thought, oh, this is a good opportunity to go and check out the beach."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

When he got down to the sand, what he saw was over a dozen dead birds.

"I’ve been walking this beach for probably 16 years, and that struck me as odd to see that many," Johnson said.

Johnson then posted pictures on social media in hopes of warning people who use the beach.

When TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones checked on Monday, multiple dead birds were still on the beach.

Aaron Johnson

Jones sent photos to the DNR, who responded, saying since one Merganser had tested positive for Bird Flu in February, they do not have any plans for additional testing. They do follow up on reports of dead birds and have found additional suspected cases.

Watch: Several dead birds found in Oak Creek add to concern over Bird Flu

From February until April 8, the DNR counted 80 additional suspected cases of Bird Flu in Red-Breasted Mergansers in the county.

More than 200 other Merganser fatalities have been reported along the lake shore counties other than Milwaukee.

"That's a lot of ducks," said Steve Henry, who walks the beach normally. "This is the worst I've ever seen it."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Johnson said he wants people to be careful around the dead animals.

"A lot of people bring their dogs down here and let their dogs go in the water," Johnson said. "You don't want to have somebody's dog find one of these dead birds and mess with it."

The DNR said if you see five or more sick or dead birds in one area, report it by emailing DNRWildlifeSwitchboard@wisconsin.gov or calling 608-267-0866.

